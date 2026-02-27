Chinese Name: 拉萨 (lā sà)
Population: 950,000
Area: 30,000 square kilometers (11,583 square miles)
Location: in the south-central of Tibet, southwest China
Administrative Division: 3 districts (Chengguan, Tuilong Deqing, Dazi), 6 counties (Linzhou, Dangxiong, Nimu, Qushui, Mozhu Gongka)
Area Code: 0891
Zip Code: 850000
GDP (2019): CNY 61.788 billion (USD 8.956 billion)
Holy Land of the Tibetan Buddhist World
As the beautiful capital city of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), Lhasa is situated in the south-central part of the region, on the North bank of the Kyichu River in a mountain-fringed valley. In the Tibetan language, Lhasa means the Holy Land or the Buddha Land. The grandeur of the red-and-white Potala Palace may leave you the first impression of the city. For a long time, countless believers set out from their hometown and kowtowed to Lhasa for a pilgrimage. If you imagine that Lhasa is an original ecological world, then it may give you different expectations. There are also high-rise business districts and busy streets full of banks, shopping malls and restaurants.
Lhasa is an important world tourist destination, featuring grand snow peaks and glaciers, tranquil grassland scenery, beautiful plateau lakes, changeable geothermal clouds and lush wetlands. There are many historic sites as well. More than 200 temples scattered in the city, such as the Jokhang Temple and Sera Monastery. In recent years, more and more tourists have made their way here on foot, by bike and by car to appreciate its beauty and Tibetan customs.