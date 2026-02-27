Tibet Daily

    Chinese Name: 拉萨 (lā sà)
    Population: 950,000
    Area: 30,000 square kilometers (11,583 square miles)
    Location: in the south-central of Tibet, southwest China
    Administrative Division: 3 districts (Chengguan, Tuilong Deqing, Dazi), 6 counties (Linzhou, Dangxiong, Nimu, Qushui, Mozhu Gongka)
    Area Code: 0891
    Zip Code: 850000
    GDP (2019): CNY 61.788 billion (USD 8.956 billion)

    Holy Land of the Tibetan Buddhist World

    As the beautiful capital city of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), Lhasa is situated in the south-central part of the region, on the North bank of the Kyichu River in a mountain-fringed valley. In the Tibetan language, Lhasa means the Holy Land or the Buddha Land. The grandeur of the red-and-white Potala Palace may leave you the first impression of the city. For a long time, countless believers set out from their hometown and kowtowed to Lhasa for a pilgrimage. If you imagine that Lhasa is an original ecological world, then it may give you different expectations. There are also high-rise business districts and busy streets full of banks, shopping malls and restaurants.  

    Lhasa is an important world tourist destination, featuring grand snow peaks and glaciers, tranquil grassland scenery, beautiful plateau lakes, changeable geothermal clouds and lush wetlands. There are many historic sites as well. More than 200 temples scattered in the city, such as the Jokhang Temple and Sera Monastery. In recent years, more and more tourists have made their way here on foot, by bike and by car to appreciate its beauty and Tibetan customs.

  • Tibet Travel Permits 2026: How to Apply

    A Tibet Travel Permit, also called a Tibet Permit, is an entry document issued by the Tibet Tourism Bureau. It’s required for all foreign citizens and Taiwan visitors entering Tibet. This document lists the names of everyone in your Tibet tour group, along with your travel dates and destinations in Tibet.

    Getting a Tibet Permit is absolutely essential. Every traveler must have one before entering Tibet – even if you already have a Chinese visa! Without this permit, you can’t board flights to Lhasa or check into hotels.

    Getting your Tibet Permit doesn’t have to be hard. Travel makes it simple. In 2024, we helped over 6,000 international travelers visit Tibet successfully. Here’s how we can help:

    We are a registered local Tibet travel agency
    We offer a simple permit application process
    We help you get your Tibet Permit for free
    We deliver your permit to your hotel in China before your Tibet trip
    Want to learn more about Tibet Permits? Read our latest comprehensive Tibet Travel Permit Guide. You’ll find details about permit fees and step-by-step instructions for a successful application. Let us help make your Tibet dream come true! Apply for your Tibet Permit now.