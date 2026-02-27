A Tibet Travel Permit, also called a Tibet Permit, is an entry document issued by the Tibet Tourism Bureau. It’s required for all foreign citizens and Taiwan visitors entering Tibet. This document lists the names of everyone in your Tibet tour group, along with your travel dates and destinations in Tibet.

Getting a Tibet Permit is absolutely essential. Every traveler must have one before entering Tibet – even if you already have a Chinese visa! Without this permit, you can’t board flights to Lhasa or check into hotels.

Want to learn more about Tibet Permits? Read our latest comprehensive Tibet Travel Permit Guide. You'll find details about permit fees and step-by-step instructions for a successful application.